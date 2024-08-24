Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Half-imperial no date (1845) "Eeagle on obverse". White metal. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: White metal. Restrike
Specification
- Metal White metal
- Weight null g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Module of Half-imperial
- Year no date (1845)
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
