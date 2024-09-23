Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Half-imperial no date (1845) "Eeagle on obverse". Silver. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Silver. Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Half-imperial
  • Year no date (1845)
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Half-imperial 1845 "Eeagle on obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

