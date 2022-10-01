Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845. Silver. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 . Silver. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8669 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (12) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU53 (5) Service ННР (4) NGC (5)

