Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845. Silver. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Silver. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 Silver Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 Silver Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Half-imperial
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 . Silver. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8669 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Half-imperial 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

