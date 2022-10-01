Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845. Silver. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Silver. Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight null g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Module of Half-imperial
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 . Silver. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8669 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
