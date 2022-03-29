Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845. Copper (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Module of Half-imperial
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8668 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia Module of Half-imperial 1845 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Module of Half-imperial 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

