Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845. Copper (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Module of Half-imperial
- Year 1845
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Module of Half-imperial 1845 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8668 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition PF61 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
