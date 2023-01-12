Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 22,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
8750 $
Price in auction currency 8750 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
