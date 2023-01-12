Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 22,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) AU58 (5) SP64 (1) PF64 (1) RB (1) BN (7) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5) RNGA (1)