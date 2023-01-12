Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1203 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 22,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
8750 $
Price in auction currency 8750 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1828 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search