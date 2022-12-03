Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (7) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) PF62 (1) PL65 (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1)