Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PL65 ННР
Selling price
5600 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search