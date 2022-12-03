Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3916 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PL65 ННР
Selling price
5600 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
