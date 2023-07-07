Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
