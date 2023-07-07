Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2258 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

