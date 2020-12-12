Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
3982 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

