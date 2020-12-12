Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
3982 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
