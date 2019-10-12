Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2253 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3141 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - April 3, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 6, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

