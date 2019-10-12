Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2253 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (16) AU (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) SP65 (2) PF64 (3) RB (4) BN (8) Service RNGA (1) NGC (8) PCGS (2)

