Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2253 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
3141 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 3, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
