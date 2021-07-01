Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (2) AU (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (4) PF65 (1) BN (5) PL (1) Service NGC (6)