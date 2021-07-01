Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
