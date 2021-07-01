Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 8215 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (7)
- Rare Coins (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search