Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

