Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition PF66 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search