Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
2041 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
662 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition PF66 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
