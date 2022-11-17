Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1245 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
9355 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
