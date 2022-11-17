Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1245 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
9355 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

