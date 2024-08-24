Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 4,725. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)