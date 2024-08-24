Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 4,725. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
