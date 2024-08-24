Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1993 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 4,725. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1845 "With a portrait of Emperor Nicholas I by Reichel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
