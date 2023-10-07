Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

