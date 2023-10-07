Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 671 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
