Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 with mark СПМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1102 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
718 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 671 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
