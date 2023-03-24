Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2257 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3304 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition SP64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search