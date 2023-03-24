Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1849 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 2257 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP64 RD PCGS
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3304 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition SP64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1849 СПМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
