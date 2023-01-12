Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

