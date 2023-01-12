Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1828 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
8750 $
Price in auction currency 8750 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1828 СПБ (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
