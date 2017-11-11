Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,979)
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Pure silver (1,6112 oz) 50,115 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1/8 Pound
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Russia 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Russia 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

