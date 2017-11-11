Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
