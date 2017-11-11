1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/8 Pound 1829 "Ingot for payments in the Far East". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2)