5 Roubles 1835 ПД. Without mintmark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark ПД. Without mintmark. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8544 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition XF (1)