Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1835 ПД. Without mintmark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Roubles 1835 ПД Without mintmark - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1835 ПД Without mintmark - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark ПД. Without mintmark. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8544 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 ПД at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1835 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search