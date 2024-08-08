5 Roubles 1835 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6242 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)