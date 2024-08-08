Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1835 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6242 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Lanz München (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24443 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Seller Lanz München
Date May 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
