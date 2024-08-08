Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1835 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Numismatik Lanz München

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6242 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
24443 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
31000 $
Price in auction currency 31000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Lanz München - May 23, 2017
Seller Lanz München
Date May 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

