5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (4)