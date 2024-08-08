Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 133

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4300 ₣
Price in auction currency 4300 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1849 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1849 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search