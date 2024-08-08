Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1849 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 133
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2597 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4300 ₣
Price in auction currency 4300 CHF
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition UNC
Selling price
