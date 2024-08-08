5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1850 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (20) AU (11) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (9) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) Service NGC (10) ННР (3) RNGA (2)

