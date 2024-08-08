Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1847-1849
Photo by: Alexander
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1850 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 570,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- iNumis (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1394 $
Price in auction currency 127345 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4768 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search