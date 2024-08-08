Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search