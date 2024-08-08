Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1510 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 12
