5 Roubles 1849 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1849 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (80) AU (64) XF (64) VF (17) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (9) MS62 (24) MS61 (11) MS60 (6) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (8) XF45 (2) XF40 (4) PF61 (1) PF60 (3) PL61 (4) DETAILS (18) PL (3) Service ННР (10) NGC (47) RNGA (3) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

