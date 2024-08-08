Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1847-1849
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,442,405
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,245,743. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (20)
- ARTMAXIMUM (2)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (10)
- MS67 (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (19)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search