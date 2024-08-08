5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,245,743. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (37) AU (39) XF (25) VF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (13) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (8) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (7) Service NGC (12) ННР (4) PCGS (3)

