Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle 1847-1849

Obverse 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ Eagle 1847-1849 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ Eagle 1847-1849 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,442,405

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1847-1849. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,245,743. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

