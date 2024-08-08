Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle 1845

Obverse 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ Eagle 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ Eagle 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,364,560

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52679 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3773 $
Price in auction currency 344609 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Holmasto - December 12, 2020
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction MUNZE - July 15, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
