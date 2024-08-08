Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1845
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,364,560
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52679 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3773 $
Price in auction currency 344609 RUB
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
783 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
