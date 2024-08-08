5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1845. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52679 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (33) XF (23) VF (2) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

