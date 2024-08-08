5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (22) XF (19) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (10) NGC (5)

