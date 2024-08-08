Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1843-1844
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,364,560
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (8)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4870 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3658 $
Price in auction currency 326453 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search