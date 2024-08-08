Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle 1843-1844

Obverse 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ Eagle 1843-1844 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ Eagle 1843-1844 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,364,560

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1844 with mark СПБ КБ. Eagle 1843-1844. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 401 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4870 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
3658 $
Price in auction currency 326453 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1844 СПБ КБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1844 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search