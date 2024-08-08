5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51806 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,275. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (16) AU (17) XF (18) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) PF65 (1) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (3) NGC (7) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

