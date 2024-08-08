Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 301,764
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51806 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,275. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (5)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (2)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
14549 $
Price in auction currency 1330537 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2574 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search