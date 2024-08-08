Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 301,764

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1838 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51806 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,275. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
14549 $
Price in auction currency 1330537 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2574 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1838 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

