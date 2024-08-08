Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,297
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4736 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6247 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
