Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,297

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1837 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 48,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4736 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6247 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - November 7, 2020
Seller Empire
Date November 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1837 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

