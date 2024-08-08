Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 953,021

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction CNG - January 25, 2022
Seller CNG
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
