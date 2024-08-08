Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 953,021
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (9)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (10)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (2)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search