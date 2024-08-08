5 Roubles 1836 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1836 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (13) AU (18) XF (31) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) PF64 (1) PF3 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (8) ННР (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (9)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

CNG (2)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (4)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (1)

Künker (10)

Niemczyk (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (2)

WCN (3)

Знак (1)