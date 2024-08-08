Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,440,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
