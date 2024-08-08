5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (51) XF (52) VF (25) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (11) MS61 (4) MS60 (8) AU58 (10) AU55 (11) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) DETAILS (11) Service RNGA (9) NGC (18) ННР (8) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (24)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (16)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (6)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (8)

Künker (14)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Leu (1)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (6)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (30)

Rauch (4)

RND (12)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)

Знак (2)