Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,440,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1835 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Roubles 1835 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******


