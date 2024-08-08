Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,346,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
