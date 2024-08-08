Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,346,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1834 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1834 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

