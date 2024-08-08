Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 829,353

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

