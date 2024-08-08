5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

