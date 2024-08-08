Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1833 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 829,353
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1833 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3191 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
