Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 480,653
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1326 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
