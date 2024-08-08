Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 480,653

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1832 with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (5)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1326 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1832 СПБ ПД at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

