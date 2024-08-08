Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 604,103
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
