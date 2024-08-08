Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 604,103

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1828 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

