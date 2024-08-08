Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,852,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1098 $
Price in auction currency 4300 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

