5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (32) AU (25) XF (36) VF (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (9) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (7) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (4) NGC (22) RNGA (4) PCGS (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

