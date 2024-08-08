Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1843 СПБ АЧ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,852,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1843 with mark СПБ АЧ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1572 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
