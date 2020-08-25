Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2368 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search