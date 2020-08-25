Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2368 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
