Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) SP64 (1) PF66 (1) RD (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)