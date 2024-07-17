Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,382,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 45,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7150 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
