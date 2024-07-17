Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,382,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 45,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 7150 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 139 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search