Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,177,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

