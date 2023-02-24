Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,177,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 360. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
