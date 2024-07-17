Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

