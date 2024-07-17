Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,776,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (11)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2405 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1851 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search