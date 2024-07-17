Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,776,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (11)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (23)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2405 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search