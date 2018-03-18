Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
4713 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3217 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

