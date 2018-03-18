Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
4713 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
3217 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
