Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) RB (6) Service NGC (6)