Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,184,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- AURORA (14)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Heritage (5)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (11)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search