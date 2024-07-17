Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,184,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search