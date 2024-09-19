Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

