Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,672,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
