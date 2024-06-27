Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,672,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

