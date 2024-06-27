Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1852 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (43) AU (37) XF (45) VF (14) F (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (16) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (10) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (5) RB (2) BN (35) Service NGC (29) ННР (10) PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

