Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,425,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1851 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search