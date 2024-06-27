Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,425,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search