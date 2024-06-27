Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,561,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
