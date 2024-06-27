Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,561,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search