Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30622 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

  • Heritage (2)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2585 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

