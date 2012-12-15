Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
4927 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search