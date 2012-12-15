Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
4927 $
Price in auction currency 4500 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
