Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7621 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price

