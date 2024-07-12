Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1832
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7621 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
