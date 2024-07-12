5 Kopeks 1832 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1832 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7621 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

