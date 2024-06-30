Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 6, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

