Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1838 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
3859 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2605 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1838 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search