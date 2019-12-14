Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2906 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
