Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2906 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS65 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1835 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1835 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search