5 Kopeks 1834 СМ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1834 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 4, 2016.
